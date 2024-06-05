Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

