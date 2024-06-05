Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 66,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 786.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.