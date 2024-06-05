The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in New York Times by 9.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

