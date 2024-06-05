Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of DNOW worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 42,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 78,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.47.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

