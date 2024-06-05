TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 51,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $246.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

