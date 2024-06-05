Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $152,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 in the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSCR stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

