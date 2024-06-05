TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 83,566.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of KMPR opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

