TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 32,703 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,598,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 284,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,901,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

