Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $84,000 in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of PCM Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in PCM Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 152,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PCM Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 55,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCM opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. PCM Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

