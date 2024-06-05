Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,374,894 shares of company stock valued at $413,597,314 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

