Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $71,802,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 677.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 270,540 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 4.8 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 500 shares of company stock worth $55,280 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

