PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 2,702 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,097.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,488,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,638,670.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sang Young Lee purchased 14,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $209,580.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sang Young Lee bought 6 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90.60.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.65. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCB

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.