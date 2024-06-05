Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CFO Marc Grasso Sells 6,920 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alector Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $459.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 24.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 33.3% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,964 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 33.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 68.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 64.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

