THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8 billion-$10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.17.

THO stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

