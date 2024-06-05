California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $36,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.64. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

