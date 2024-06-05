California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of NVR worth $35,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NVR by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in NVR by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NVR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NVR by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,543.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7,683.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,324.78. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

