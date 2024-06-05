California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,407 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $34,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.38.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

