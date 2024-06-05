California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,957 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $33,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $395.40 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.24.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

