Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Xometry has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

