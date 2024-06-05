KeyCorp Begins Coverage on LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $312.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.16.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. Analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

