Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.50.

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

