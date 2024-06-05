Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Underperform at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $17.50 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Medifast Price Performance

MED opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

