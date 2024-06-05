Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Upgraded to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CART. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 5,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,310,730.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 5,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,310,730.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,224,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

