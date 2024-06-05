The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Sell

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 32.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

RLMD opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

About Relmada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.