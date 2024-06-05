The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Sell

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 32.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance
RLMD opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.39.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relmada Therapeutics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bear Traps in Trading: Here’s What to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.