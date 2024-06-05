Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,541 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

CCRN stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock worth $444,635 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.