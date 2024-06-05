ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:COP opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

