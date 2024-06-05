Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Manchester United worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,527,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Manchester United Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MANU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
