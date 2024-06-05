Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Manchester United worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,527,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Manchester United

About Manchester United

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.