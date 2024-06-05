Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Atlanta Braves as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

