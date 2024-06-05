Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,891 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $82,605,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HRB opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

