Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,928 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,517 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

