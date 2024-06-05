SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,480,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after buying an additional 165,067 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,327,000 after buying an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 560,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.