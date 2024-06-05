Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CACI International worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock opened at $422.23 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $432.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.