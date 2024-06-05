Scotia Capital Inc. Has $604,000 Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

