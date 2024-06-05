Scotia Capital Inc. Has $604,000 Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %
LSPD stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on LSPD
Lightspeed Commerce Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.