Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.