Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

