WPP plc (WPP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 on July 5th

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
WPP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WPP has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.
WPP Trading Down 0.5 %
WPP stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPP
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Bear Traps in Trading: Here’s What to Know
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- American Superconductor’s Earnings Surge, Future Growth Expected
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.