WPP plc (WPP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 on July 5th

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

WPP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WPP has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

WPP stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

