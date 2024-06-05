Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 386 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $573.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $383.82 and a 1 year high of $574.70.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,451 shares of company stock worth $13,543,352. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

