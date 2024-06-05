Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on June 10th

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPIX opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.