Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stake Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

