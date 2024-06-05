BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 447.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

