Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 441 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 379.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $248.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

