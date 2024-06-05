Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $729,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,167,595. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Unum Group stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

