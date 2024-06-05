Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 180 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AOS opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

