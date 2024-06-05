Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 190 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 589.2% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $380.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.45. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
