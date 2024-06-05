Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (TSGTY) to Issue Dividend of $1.22 on August 16th

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2223 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Tsingtao Brewery’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of TSGTY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $46.17.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
