NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on June 28th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

