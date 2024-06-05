Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on June 3rd

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3826 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 7.6 %

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

