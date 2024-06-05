RTX Co. (RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on September 5th

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

RTX has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. RTX has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

