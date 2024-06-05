PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ISD opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

