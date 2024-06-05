Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $13.03. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magnite shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 213,836 shares trading hands.

MGNI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,618. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

